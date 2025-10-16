Jawed Habib's Delhi Residence Raided In Investment Fraud Case, Police Issue Non-Bailable Arrest Warning As Hairstylist Remains At Large

On Wednesday, October 15, Uttar Pradesh police knocked on the doors of Jawed Habib's residence in New Delhi. Raids were conducted at the stylist's house in New Friends Colony, South East Delhi. However, sources confirmed that the hairstylist, his son or any other member of the family was not present at the residence at the time.

Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, Superintendent of Police Krishna Vishnoi, Sambhal, issued a stern warning of a non-bailable arrest warrant to be issued against all those who evaded questioning in the matter linked to an investment fraud case. Jawed Habib has been absconding ever since the case came to light. The police sources have also informed that the stylist was summoned for questioning on October 12, but he failed to appear for it and sent his lawyer instead. Appearing for him, Habib's lawyer told the police that the required documents could be produced at the moment. As per reports, after conducting searches in Delhi, the police will now raid the stylist's residence in Mumbai.



What is the Jawed Habib investment fraud case?

A case was registered in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, his son Anos and one other person, Saiful. They are facing 32 FIRs for allegedly defrauding hundreds of people. Reports suggest, the trio embezzled over ₹7 crore from hundreds of people by promising attractive profits of 50 to 70% through a Bitcoin investment scheme. Station House Officer Bovindra stated that only 33 complaints have been filed so far, but it is estimated that over 150 people have fallen victim to this fraud.



