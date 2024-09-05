Published 21:48 IST, September 5th 2024
Kiara, Katrina Among The Highest Tax-paying Female Celebrities In India, Know Who Tops The List
Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif are among the highest tax-paying celebrities in India this year as per a report in Fortune India.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif are among the highest taxpaying actresses | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:48 IST, September 5th 2024