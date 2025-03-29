Lakme Fashion Week 2025: 'ChumVeer Are So In Love,' Netizens Gush Over Karan Veer's Reaction To His Lady Love

The Bigg Boss 18 duo Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have often been seen together for several occasions. A video of the duo at Lake Fashion Week event has grabbed the attention of netizens for showcasing their chemistry.

Video of Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra goes viral

A clip shared by Instagram user Viral Bhayani, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen all smiles, waving and cheering for Chum Darang, who was on the runway. Soon the video went viral and netizens gushed about the rumoured couple. One user wrote, “Chumveer, they are so in love”. Another user wrote, “Chumveer, he best love story i have witnessed in sometime! They make me believe that love is real”. “The bar has been raised so high”, wrote the third user.

Earlier, a video had gone viral in which Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Veer had confessed their love for each other. In one of the clip shared by X user, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum, “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I Don’t Care About Anybody But I Love You.” In another post, the Chum had shared a collage of her romantic moments with Karan Veer Mehra.

All about Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra

Chum Darang hails from Pasighat in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. She is a former pageant winner and an entrepreneur. Darang was seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do (2022) which narrated an LGBTQ love story. She also played a brief role in the series Pataal Lok (2020) and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Before entering the world of showbiz, Chum Darang was a notable personality at beauty pageants.

File photo of Chum Darang | Source: IMDb

Karan Veer Mehra is a TV actor who was seen in shows including Remix, Sati, Shanno Ki Shaadi, Pari Hoon Main, Hum Ladkiyan, Virrudh, Behenein and Surya-The Super Cop among others.

File photo of Karan Veer Mehra | Source: IMDb