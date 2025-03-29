sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 29th 2025, 16:19 IST

Lakme Fashion Week 2025: 'ChumVeer Are So In Love,' Netizens Gush Over Karan Veer's Reaction To His Lady Love

A video of Karan Veer Mehra cheering for his rumoured partner Chum Darang during Lakme Fashion Week 2025 event has gone viral on social media.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra At Lakme Fashion Week
Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra At Lakme Fashion Week | Image: Instagram

The Bigg Boss 18 duo Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have often been seen together for several occasions. A video of the duo at Lake Fashion Week event has grabbed the attention of netizens for showcasing their chemistry.

Video of Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra goes viral

A clip shared by Instagram user Viral Bhayani, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen all smiles, waving and cheering for Chum Darang, who was on the runway. Soon the video went viral and netizens gushed about the rumoured couple. One user wrote, “Chumveer, they are so in love”. Another user wrote, “Chumveer, he best love story i have witnessed in sometime! They make me believe that love is real”.  “The bar has been raised so high”, wrote the third user.

Earlier, a video had gone viral in which Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Veer had confessed their love for each other.  In one of the clip shared by X user, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum, “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I Don’t Care About Anybody But I Love You.” In another post, the Chum had shared  a collage of her romantic moments with Karan Veer Mehra. 

All about Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra

Chum Darang hails from Pasighat in the East Siang district of  Arunachal Pradesh. She is a former pageant winner and an entrepreneur. Darang was seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do (2022) which narrated an LGBTQ love story. She also played a brief role in the series Pataal Lok (2020) and  Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Before entering the world of showbiz, Chum Darang was a notable personality at beauty pageants.

Chum Darang - IMDb
File photo of Chum Darang | Source: IMDb

Karan Veer Mehra is a TV actor who was seen in shows including Remix, Sati, Shanno Ki Shaadi, Pari Hoon Main, Hum Ladkiyan, Virrudh, Behenein and Surya-The Super Cop among others. 

Karan Veer Mehra - News - IMDb
File photo of Karan Veer Mehra | Source: IMDb

He has also worked in films including Drona, Love Story 2050 and Choices among others.

Published March 29th 2025, 16:19 IST