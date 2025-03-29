Meet Swati Sachdeva, Samay Raina's Contemporary And Comedian Popular For Lewd Jokes On Sex And Sexuality Now In Soup

Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva, is currently under fire for her latest performance which has gone viral on social media. The routine which was part of her solo show ‘So Rude Of Me’ has now grabbed attention of netizens for all the wrong reasons. Let’s take a closer look at who Swati Sachdeva is.

What do we know about Swati Sachdeva?

Swati Sachdeva is stand-up comedian, author, creator of digital content, entrepreneur social media influencer. According to tpointtech, she was raised in a Hindu Punjabi home. She graduated from Delhi University and later studied marketing and advertising at Amity University Noida. She worked as a freelancer for renowned companies before beginning her career as a stand-up comedian, including Netflix India, iDiva, JWT, Nykaa, etc.

File photo of Swati Sachdeva | Source: Instagram

She began a new chapter in her career by performing comedy shows, during which she also spent two years working with Comedy Waggon. She is an internationally recognised individual and one of India's top comedians.

Controversy surrounding Swati Sachdeva

In the viral clip from the show, Swati narrated an incident when her 'cool mother' found a vibrator in her room and hesitated to say the word 'vibarator', fearing it might turn on. She then added, "Ye pakka mera vibrator udhaar maangne vali hai (She [mother] definitely going to ask to borrow my vibrator)." Well, the joke didn't end there. She further revealed how she overcame the embarrassment. Swati jokingly told her mother that it belonged to her father. While the audience at the show laughed loudly, the joke didn't sit well with the netizens on social media.