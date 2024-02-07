Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to Poonam Pandey. Poonam breathed her last on Thursday night, February 1. The actress was battling with cervical cancer and passed away at the age of 32.

Kangana Ranaut mourns the loss of Poonam Pandey

On February 2, as soon as the news of Poonam Pandey’s death surfaced, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to mourn her loss. Kangana hosted the first season of the web realty show Lock Upp in which Poonam was a participant. Though Poonam did not win the show, her popularity grew massively following her appearance.

Kangana Ranaut shared the news of Kangana’s death on her Instagram stories. In the caption she wrote, “This is so sad, loosing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe Om Shanti”

Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer?

The news of Poonam Pandey's death was revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. The post read: "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." For the unversed, Poonam Pandey never confirmed that she was suffering from cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey was a popular model and internet sensation. Poonam Pandey rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Not just this, but Poonam Pandey has been involved in several other controversies as well. While Poonam actively participated in several films, her presence on the internet was very significant.