Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Lock Upp's Poonam Pandey Dies Due To Cervical Cancer, Show Host Kangana Calls It 'Catastrophe'

Poonam Pandey participated in the first season of the reality show Lock Upp which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Poonam passed away at 32 due to cervical cancer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to Poonam Pandey. Poonam breathed her last on Thursday night, February 1. The actress was battling with cervical cancer and passed away at the age of 32.

Kangana Ranaut mourns the loss of Poonam Pandey 

On February 2, as soon as the news of Poonam Pandey’s death surfaced, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to mourn her loss. Kangana hosted the first season of the web realty show Lock Upp in which Poonam was a participant. Though Poonam did not win the show, her popularity grew massively following her appearance. 

 

Kangana Ranaut shared the news of Kangana’s death on her Instagram stories. In the caption she wrote, “This is so sad, loosing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe Om Shanti” 

Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer?

The news of Poonam Pandey's death was revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. The post read: "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." For the unversed, Poonam Pandey never confirmed that she was suffering from cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey was a popular model and internet sensation. Poonam Pandey rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Not just this, but Poonam Pandey has been involved in several other controversies as well. While Poonam actively participated in several films, her presence on the internet was very significant. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World25 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement