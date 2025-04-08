Masterchef India 7 Contestant Urmila Jamnadas Asher Aka Gujju Ben Dies At 79, Tributes Pour In

Urmila Jamnadas Asher who was lovingly known as Baa, was part of Masterchef India season 7, has been part of source of motivation for everyone with her brilliant cooking skills has died at the age of 79. Reason of her death is yet to be revealed.

Condolences pour in from fans for Gujju Ben

Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared a post and wrote in the caption, “Urmila Jamnadas Asher, affectionately known as Gujju Ben, passed away on April 7, 2025, at the age of 79. She was a renowned entrepreneur who started her business, Gujju Ben Na Nasta, at the age of 75, selling Gujarati snacks to support her grandson. Her inspiring journey from personal tragedy to becoming a successful business owner and TEDx speaker has touched many lives”.

Soon after the news, fans took to comment section and mourned the loss of such a talented individual. One user wrote, “She was a very profound personality she gonna be missed for sure. May her soul rest in peace, and more strength to the entire family”. Another user wrote, “Om Shanti. Your incredible smile and energy will be missed Baa”. “May her soul rest in peace Amen, heartfelt sympathy to the brave family”, wrote the third user.

All about Urmila Jamnadas Asher

As per the report of Quint, Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben had three children and lost them in several tragedies. Her daughter was 2.5 years old when she accidentally fell off the building and died, her older son died of brain tumour, and the younger one died due to heart failure. Another tragedy stuck when her only grandson, Harsh Asher met with an accident and disfigured his face, once again she became the family’s strength.

File photo of Gujju Ben | Source: Instagram