Mira: Aamir Khan Picks Anagram Of His Own Name For Jwala Gutta's Newborn Daughter, Badminton Player Shares Glimpses Of Naming Ceremony

National Badminton player Jwala Gutta and her husband, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, welcomed their daughter on April 22. Months after her birth, the couple hosted a naming ceremony for the newborn, which was attended by the actor Aamir Khan. In a social media post, the Arjuna Award winner shared emotional moments from the naming ceremony and expressed gratitude to Aamir Khan for his presence.

Aamir Khan names Jwala Gutta's daughter

Basking in the success of his recent release, Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan flew to Hyderabad to attend the naming ceremony of Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's daughter. In an Instagram post, the badminton player shared emotional moments from the event and highlighted the actor's contribution. She announced the name of her daughter, Mira, and thanked the actor for the ‘thoughtful’ name.



Along with the photos, Jwala Gutta wrote in the caption, Our ‘Mira’! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without u, Aamir!! We love you. P.S. Thank you for the beautiful and thoughtful name!!!!" Vishnu Vishal also took to his Instagram account to share the moments from the naming ceremony with the caption, “Introducing our MIRA…A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one."

Aamir Khan has picked a name for the infant that is close to his own name. The actor donned his signature short red kurta teamed with monochrome pants for the intimate ceremony.



