Not Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir, Badshah Dating Tara Sutaria? Shilpa Shetty's Comment Sparks Rumours

Is something brewing between Tara Sutaria and Badshah? Has Tara Sutaria moved on? A video from Indian Idol 15 has sparked dating rumours of the duo after Shilpa Shetty’s cheeky comments from the show goes viral.

The buzz about dating rumours of the duo began when Shilpa Shetty commented during the show, "Badshah maine suna hai ki din main bhi taare dekh rahe hain aap. Tara dekh rahe hain aap. Arre, 90s ka daur hum log celebrate kar rahe hain, ek gaana yaad aaya mujhe khas taur se sirf aap ke liye. ‘Tan tana tan tan tan Tara. Chalti hai kya 9 se 12?’ Yahi gaana ga rahe hain na aap Tum lal kyu ho gaye ho?". Soon, Badshah blushed listening to the comment.

However, netizens had mixed reaction to this video and soon took to comment section to express their views. One user wrote, " Tara Sutaria. Either Badshah has too good of a poker face or we will be getting another "Aisa kuch nahi he" insta story from him lol". Another user wrote, “She is just doing her job, she is doing what is written in the cringe script”. “He seems kind, talented and fairly successful, why not”, wrote the third user.

Badshah and Tara Sutaria's relationships

Badshah and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir were rumoured to be dating after the duo have been spotted several times having gala time be it concerts or some parties. In November 2023, Badshah and Hania Aamir were spotted shopping and on a coffee outing after which fans sensed something brewing up between the two. The rapper was linked with actress Mrunal Thakur at the time. However, neither of them have responded to these rumours.

While Tara Sutaria was earlier in a relationship with Aadar Jain. Tara and Aadar reportedly dated for four years and were often seen together in public. During that time, Alekha was often spotted with them, self-quoting "third-wheeling" their outings.

The couple separated in 2023, and in 2024, Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha. Aadar and Alekha tied the knot in February 21, 2025 in presence of close friends and family.