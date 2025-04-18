Shraddha Arya Confirms Returning To Kundali Bhagya As Preeta After Maternity Break

Actress Shraddha Arya became a household after playing the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. The show which is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya, is one of the most watched series of the show. Reportedly, Shraddha Arya is now all set to reprise the role and revealed it in an interaction.

Shraddha Arya to set return in Kundali Bhagya?

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Shraddha Arya said, “A big yes! I miss being part of the Bhagya universe.” Last year, the actress had quit the show after 7 and half years. However, fans have mixed reaction and are puzzled as how the actress will be back in the show. One user wrote, “Ise bhi ye rishta kya kehlata hai bana dalo”. Another user wrote, “Please SA come out of Preeta chrtr and do dome other role. 7yrs is more than anyone can do”.

For the unversed, Shraddha, who got married to Rahul, an Indian Navy officer, in November 2021 in the presence of their close ones. The couple welcome twins, a boy and girl in November, 2024.

All about Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya made her debut in acting after participating talent hunt show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and later became the first runner-up of the show. Her notable performances include Bhagya Lakshmi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dreamgirl-Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Kasam and Tuhmari Paakhi among others.