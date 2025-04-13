Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Lezhneva Return To Hyderabad With Son Mark, Who Was Injured In Singapore School Fire Incident

Updated April 13th 2025, 13:37 IST
Pawan Kalyan and his family were spotted at the Hyderabad airport in the morning of April 13. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister returned from Singapore along with his young son, who was injured in a school fire there. A video of the Telugu actor carrying his son, Mark Shankar, in his arms is now doing the rounds on social media.
On April 9, Pawan Kalyan, his brother, megastar Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha Kondela rushed to Singapore upon knowing that Kalyan's son Mark Shankar had been injured in a school fire. A few days later, Pawan Kalyan, along with his son, returned to Hyderabad. Videos from the airport show the Jana Sena Party chief along with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova.
Also Read: Watch | Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi And Surekha Rush To Singapore After Former's Son Mark Injured In School Fire Accident
Also Read: Meet the 4 Brave Indians Honoured by Singapore for Rescuing Pawan Kalyan’s Son & Others from Fire
Following the incident, Mark Shankar was recuperating in a local hospital in Singapore. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to the members of his party and well-wishers for their overwhelming support. He also confirmed that his 8-year-son is ‘stable and recovering well'.
On April 13, Pawan Kalyan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister's office for the response in his son Mark Shankar's school fire tragedy. He wrote, "I extend my deepest gratitude to you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, and @PMOIndiafor the prompt and supportive response during the tragic fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore. The assistance provided through the Singapore authorities, coordinated by @HCI_Singapore, was deeply reassuring during the difficult moment."
Also Read: ‘It Seemed Minor, But’: Pawan Kalyan on Son’s Injury in Singapore School Fire
The actor-turned-politician also added that he was participating in the ‘Adavi Thalli Baata’ programme when he came to know about the news of his son. He continued, “Your timely intervention for my son and the other children affected gave my family immense strength and relief.” He concluded the statement by sharing how PM's support gave his family ‘immense strength’ in challenging times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 13th 2025, 13:37 IST