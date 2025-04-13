Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Lezhneva Return To Hyderabad With Son Mark, Who Was Injured In Singapore School Fire Incident

Pawan Kalyan and his family were spotted at the Hyderabad airport in the morning of April 13. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister returned from Singapore along with his young son, who was injured in a school fire there. A video of the Telugu actor carrying his son, Mark Shankar, in his arms is now doing the rounds on social media.

Pawan Kalyan and his family return from Singapore

On April 9, Pawan Kalyan, his brother, megastar Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha Kondela rushed to Singapore upon knowing that Kalyan's son Mark Shankar had been injured in a school fire. A few days later, Pawan Kalyan, along with his son, returned to Hyderabad. Videos from the airport show the Jana Sena Party chief along with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova.



Following the incident, Mark Shankar was recuperating in a local hospital in Singapore. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to the members of his party and well-wishers for their overwhelming support. He also confirmed that his 8-year-son is ‘stable and recovering well'.

Pawan Kalyan expresses gratitude to PM Modi for ‘prompt and supportive’ response in fire tragedy at his son's school

On April 13, Pawan Kalyan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister's office for the response in his son Mark Shankar's school fire tragedy. He wrote, "I extend my deepest gratitude to you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, and @PMOIndiafor the prompt and supportive response during the tragic fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore. The assistance provided through the Singapore authorities, coordinated by @HCI_Singapore, was deeply reassuring during the difficult moment."



