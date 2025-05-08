Pawandeep Rajan's Health Update: Indian Idol 12 Winner Out Of ICU After Suffering Multiple Limb Fractures In Road Accident

Pawandeep Rajan's Health Update: The Indian Idol 12 winner suffered a major car accident on May 5. The singer was rushed to the hospital following the incident, and he underwent a series of surgeries for multiple fractures. The singer's friend has shared a recent update on his health, which suggests that the 28-year-old is recovering well and has been shifted from the ICU.

Pawandeep Rajan shifted to a private room, first photo surfaces

On May 7, Pawandeep's friend Govind Digari took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the singer. Along with the picture, he wrote, “With all the blessings, Pawan is much better now". In the click, the singer could be seen lying on the hospital bed surrounded by friends and family.



Pawandeep smiled for the shutterbug while medical devices were attached to him. The photo was clicked in a private room, indicating that the singer has been moved out of ICU. Earlier, his team had shared that Pawandeep underwent a 6 hours long surgery in a private hospital in Delhi, and he has been kept in the ICU for observation.

Pawandeep Rajan's team issued an official statement

On May 6, Pawandeep Rajan's team shared a lengthy note updating his fans on his health. The statement read, “As you all are aware, Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP, while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated on at a nearby available facility, but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered multiple major fractures and a few small injuries.”



A screengrab of Pawandeep Rajan's post | image: Instagram

Talking more about his treatment, the note read, “Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well-wishers. The whole day, he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after a lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operating theatre around 7 PM, and after 6 hours, some of his major fractures were successfully operated on. He is currently in the Medical ICU under observation.” The team also expressed gratitude for the support he received, “After 3–4 days of rest, he will again be operated on for the remaining fractures and injuries. It’s because of the unconditional blessings and support from all his fans, family, friends and well-wishers around the world that he is doing absolutely fine now. Thank you, everyone,e from the bottom of our hearts, for keeping Pawan in your prayers.”



