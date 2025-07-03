Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Courtside Romance Steals The Spotlight At Wimbledon | Photos

Updated 3 July 2025 at 11:07 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 2. Photos of the power couple from off the court have flooded social media. This comes amid the actress promoting her film Heads of State. At the match, she was joined by her co-star John Cena, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, and Shay Shariatzadeh.
Priyanka Chopra took time off from the promotions of her film Heads Of State to attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London with her actor and musician husband Nick Jonas. She shared glimpses from the day on her Instagram stories. In an adorable click, the actors shared a photo of each other holding their phones. In addition to this, Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of their official invite to the Royal Box.
The invite features the names of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. For the evening, Priyanka Chopra donned a white halter neck dress teamed wth a matching footwear. Her husband sported a formal look comprising a blue shirt teamed with a dark blue blazer and beige pants. Their photos and videos are now doing the rounds on social media.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 in a dreamy ceremony. Since then, fans of the actress have been addressing the singer as ‘Nick Jiju’. During their India visit, the locals often refer to the singer as ‘jiju’, and he is all for it. Speaking at a pre-release event of her film, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she would like to change the way her Indian fans refer to Nick, to which she shared, "No, I think Jiju is really cute and he loves it. I love it. I feel so warm."
Published 3 July 2025 at 10:58 IST