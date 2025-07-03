Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Courtside Romance Steals The Spotlight At Wimbledon | Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 2. Photos of the power couple from off the court have flooded social media. This comes amid the actress promoting her film Heads of State. At the match, she was joined by her co-star John Cena, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge, and Shay Shariatzadeh.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' romance takes over the Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra took time off from the promotions of her film Heads Of State to attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London with her actor and musician husband Nick Jonas. She shared glimpses from the day on her Instagram stories. In an adorable click, the actors shared a photo of each other holding their phones. In addition to this, Nick took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of their official invite to the Royal Box.



The invite features the names of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. For the evening, Priyanka Chopra donned a white halter neck dress teamed wth a matching footwear. Her husband sported a formal look comprising a blue shirt teamed with a dark blue blazer and beige pants. Their photos and videos are now doing the rounds on social media.



