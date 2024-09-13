Published 19:26 IST, September 13th 2024
Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Turns Bridesmaid, Applies Mehendi To Her Sister At Wedding Celebration
Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi fulfilled bridesmaids' duties for her sister at her wedding. Photos and videos from the mehndi ceremony are now viral online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sai Pallavi applied mehndi to sister Pooja Kannan at her wedding | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:26 IST, September 13th 2024