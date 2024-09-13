sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 19:26 IST, September 13th 2024

Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi Turns Bridesmaid, Applies Mehendi To Her Sister At Wedding Celebration

Ramayana actress Sai Pallavi fulfilled bridesmaids' duties for her sister at her wedding. Photos and videos from the mehndi ceremony are now viral online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sai Pallavi applied mehndi to sister Pooja Kannan at her wedding
Sai Pallavi applied mehndi to sister Pooja Kannan at her wedding | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:26 IST, September 13th 2024