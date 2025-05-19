Ravi Mohan's Girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis Drops Cryptic Note On 'New Beginnings' Amid Actor's Ugly Divorce Battle With Aarti Ravi

Ravi Mohan has been making headlines for his turbulent private life. The actor is in the midst of an ugly divorce with his estranged wife Aarti Ravi, with the duo levelling allegations against each other in social media posts back and forth. Amid this, the actor admitted his relationship with singer Keneeshaa Francis. Days after this, the singer has taken to her Instagram account to pen a note highlighting the importance of hope and new beginnings.

Keneeshaa Francis' cryptic post goes viral

On May 18, Keneeshaa took to her Instagram account to drop a cryptic post highlighting the importance of hope. She shared the post with the caption, “Levitating”. Ever since her relationship rumours with Ravi Mohan surfaced, Keneeshaa has been facing massive trolling on social media. To avoid backlash, she has limited comments on her latest post.



Keneeshaa's post reads, "Amidst all the noise, lays a silence in hope; Hushed struggle and an isolation within my soul, But sticks and stones quickly turning into resilience. I choose to grip in with music, turning scars into wisdom. From the sorrows deep, the spirit sings; Into tomorrow's dawns and new beginnings (sic)." The post has now gone viral on social media.



Keneeshaa's note comes after Ravi Mohan shared a 4-page note on his Instagram account in which he accused his estranged wife Aarti Ravi and her family of exploiting him physically, mentally, as well as financially. He also confirmed his relationship with the singer and called her "lifeline of support" during his darkest days. He wrote, “She saw all the battles I was fighting-legal, emotional, financial and chose to be there, not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength.”



