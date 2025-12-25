Saina Nehwal, Shilpa Shetty Or Ishan Kishan: Who Aced Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Step The Best?

Akshaye Khanna's dance on the Bahrainian track FA9LA from the movie Dhurandhar became one of the most talking point of the movie following its release on December 5. The actor's video clips performing the quirky dance step made it to Instagram reels, Reddit subs and top trends on X (formerly Twitter). The step soon became a trend with celebrities and sports stars recreating the move in their own style. Among the many who joined the trend, Saina Nehwal, Shilpa Shetty and Ishan Kishan stood out for their recreations.

Saina Nehwal tries her hand at the FA9LA step

Badminton champion Saina Nehwal surprised fans with her take on the Dhurandhar step. One of the first celebrities to hop on the trend, the athlete, along with her father, recreated the hook step of the song seemingly during a trip abroad. Along with the video, Saina shared that she is a fan of Akshaye Khanna, and her father is a fan of the actor's father and veteran actor Vinod Khanna, which made the moment even more heartwarming. The reel shared by Nehwal on December 7 has 3.1 million views.



Ace dancer Shilpa Shetty breaks the internet with her recreation of the Dhurandhar step



Actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to pen a note appreciating the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar in her signature style. The actress, who has co-starred with Akshaye Khanna in a few movies, broke the internet with her recreation of the FA9LA step. Her fans and followers were quick to praise her for making the step look elegant yet impactful, with many calling her version “effortless and classy.” Her performance has breached 104 million views on Instagram in just 3 days.



Ishan Kishan's Dhurandhar style celebration



The latest to join the FA9LA mania is cricketer Ishan Kishan. The cricketer broke into the hook step of the song on the ground following his team, Jharkhand's title victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His filmy celebration became one of the most-watched highlights of the match. While not technically perfect, his carefree style and infectious smile won over fans, especially sports fans.

