Yuzvendra Chahal's Brutally Roasted For 'Disgusting' Reaction To AI Poster Of Him Romancing With Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash And Shefali Bagga

Yuzvendra Chahal has earned a reputation for his tone deaf comments and reactions on social media. Most recently, the cricketer commented on a viral AI-poster. The post featured a reimagined cast of the Kapil Sharma movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. For the unversed, the premise of the movie is based on a man courting multiple women at the same time.

An Instagram account, handled by VijayKumar Baria, shared multiple posts that featured Yuzvendra Chahal as the main character in the third part of the movie. The ladies he could be seen romancing were his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma, whom he divorced in 2025, in a highly publicised separation. The other woman was RJ Mahavash, with whom the cricketer was rumoured to be dating, until recently, when the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The poster also featured Bigg Boss fame Shefali Bagga, who was rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra after the duo was spotted on a dinner outing together. The posters instantly went viral on social media, garnering several likes and comments. The post also caught the attention of Yuzvendra Chahal, who, in a now-deleted comment, wrote, “2-3 reh gai admin, do better research next time”. He implied that the creator of the poster has left out a few women, with whom he has been romantically linked. The comment does not appear on the post at the time of publishing.



Social media users to Yuzvendra Chahal's now-deleted comment

A screenshot of the post with Yuzvendra Chahal landed on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips,’ where the cricketer was massively trolled. Netizens argued that his comment was tone deaf, and it appeared that he was arrogantly proud of his image as a ‘womaniser’. Some even argued that if the role was reversed and Dhanashree were to leave such a comment, she would have been endlessly trolled. A comment read, “He thinks this is some achievement? Getting linked with so many girls? Hate such a mindset. If they think they are coming across as desirable by such antics, they are so wrong!” Another comment read, “and swap the gender and imagine the meltdown. These three women get harassed by creeps on their every Instagram post, and meme pages literally s-shame them.”



