Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Shilpa Shetty Says Ranthambhore Trip With Family Was Like Being On A 'Learning Curve’

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a photo montage from her recent trip to Ranthambore with her family, children and sister-Shamita Shetty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty | Image:Shilpa Shetty/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a video from her recent trip to Ranthambore. The actress took the trip with her husband and their two children along with her sister Shamita. Sharing the photos from the wildlife safari, Shilpa penned a long note from the trip. 

Shilpa Shetty says the Ranthambore trip was an “incredible experience” 

Shilpa Shetty had a great family vacation at Ranthambore in Rajasthan and she said that the trip was a learning curve and thrilling not just for her children but for her too. The actress took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video of her safari at Ranthambore National Park with her children, Viaan and Samisha. The video showcased the animals they encountered, including a "rare sighting" of a tigress and her cubs.

The actress captioned: “Ranthambore…. What an incredible experience this was to see all these animals… What topped it was the rare sighting of a Tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, was such a learning curve and so thrilling; not just for the kids but for us too. The sunrise, the sightings, and the company were all perfect! 10/10” Shilpa added the hashtags - Incredible India, Ranthambore, Rajasthan, Proud Indian, family time, vacation and safari.

When Shilpa Shetty said people remember her songs more than films 

From Main Aayi Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne, Aaila Re to Jeene Ke Ishaare and Shut Up & Bounce among many others, Shilpa Shetty has featured in many iconic numbers, which are still etched in everyone's mind. The actress makes no bones about the fact that one may forget her movies but her tracks always did very well. Talking about the characters she has played being memorable along with her songs, Shilpa in a conversation with IANS, said: “I am glad people feel that way.” 

A file photo of Shilpa Shetty | Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram 

She revealed as to why the songs she performed on are still unforgetful.“I feel that the 90s movies were gold. You can forget movies, maybe my movies didn’t do well at the box office but my songs always did very well. You may not remember the name of the character I played but you’ll remember the name of the song I have performed,” said Shilpa, who made her debut in 1993 with Baazigar. The Mangalore-born star credits the music for her career.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

