Singer Lucky Ali May Face Jail Time Over Bounced Cheques | Here’s What Happened

Popular playback singer and composer Lucky Ali, known for his soulful independent music and Bollywood tracks, has landed in legal trouble after a Bengaluru court issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The proceedings stem from a long-pending case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, relating to the dishonour of cheques. The court had earlier convicted Ali and imposed a hefty financial penalty of ₹92.10 lakh. While he reportedly cleared part of the fine, a significant portion of the amount remains unpaid.

In response to the default, the court has now issued a fine levy warrant, directing payment of the balance. If the pending dues are not cleared, Ali risks a six-month prison sentence in accordance with the provisions of the Act.