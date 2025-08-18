Republic World
Updated 18 August 2025 at 21:13 IST

Singer Lucky Ali May Face Jail Time Over Bounced Cheques | Here’s What Happened

Bengaluru court issues arrest warrant against singer Lucky Ali in a ₹92 lakh cheque bounce case; non-payment of fine may lead to six months jail.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Lucky Ali
Lucky Ali | Image: Instagram
Popular playback singer and composer Lucky Ali, known for his soulful independent music and Bollywood tracks, has landed in legal trouble after a Bengaluru court issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The proceedings stem from a long-pending case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, relating to the dishonour of cheques. The court had earlier convicted Ali and imposed a hefty financial penalty of ₹92.10 lakh. While he reportedly cleared part of the fine, a significant portion of the amount remains unpaid.

In response to the default, the court has now issued a fine levy warrant, directing payment of the balance. If the pending dues are not cleared, Ali risks a six-month prison sentence in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

A major musical influence in the 90s and the 2000s, Lucky Ali is known for his illustrious playback singing career with major hits such as ‘Kyun Chalti Hai Pawan’ from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as well as an established indie-career with milestone tracks such as ‘O Sanam’.

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 21:13 IST

