Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgan and Mrunal Thakur Interrupting Ravi Kishan’s Gossip Session With Sanjay Mishra To Pose For The Paps Is Beyond Hilarious

Son of Sardaar 2 featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles all set to release on 25th July and the cast of the film is busy promoting it. For one of the promotional events, the cast of the films which also includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Kubbra Sait were seen together and it became an opportunity for the audience to see the real-life camaraderie between the actors.

In the hilarious video Ravi Kishan can be seen walking beside Sanjay Mishra while wildly mocking someone and looking exasperated. With both the veteran actors being lost in their gossip sesh, they hardly notice that they were blocking the paps waiting to click a picture of the lead pair until Ajay Devgn calls them to move aside. What follows is a confused Sanjay Mishra not knowing where to go and a desperate Ravi Kissen trying to pull him aside. Known for their on-screen comic timing, this duo seems equally funny in their real life.

