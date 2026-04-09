Matthew Perry Death Probe: Indian-Origin 'Ketamine Queen' Gets 15 Year Prison Sentence For Supplying Drugs To FRIENDS Actor

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. Years after the tragedy, a federal judge sentenced the Indian-origin British-American drug dealer, known as the "Ketamine Queen", for supplying drugs to the actor. The probe into Matthew Perry's death found that high doses of Ketamine contributed to his untimely demise.

Matthew Perry was best known for his performance as Chandler in the TV show FRIENDS | Image: X

Jasveen Sangha, also known as ‘Ketamine Queen’, pleaded guilty in the case earlier. “You’re going to have to show some epic resilience,” Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett said to Jasveen Sangha, echoing the defendant’s words earlier in the hearing about her self-improvement. The hearing on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom was in many ways the pinnacle of the 2 1/2-year investigation and prosecution that followed the overdose death of the 54-year-old actor, whose role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s FRIENDS in the 1990s and 2000s made him one of the biggest television stars of the era.



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The untimely passing of the actor came as a shock to his co-stars | image: X



Admitting her mistake, Sangha told the judge, “These were not mistakes. They were horrible decisions which shattered people’s lives and the lives of their family and friends.”



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Jasveen Sangha went with the moniker ‘Ketamine Queen’ | Image: X

Following the death of Matthew Perry, investigating officers found out that his drowning was the ‘secondary’ cause of death. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death. In September, Sangha became the last of five co-defendants to plead guilty, admitting to one count of using her home for drug distribution, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Perry had been using the drug through his regular doctor as a legal off-label treatment for depression. But he sought more than the doctor would give him