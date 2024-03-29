Advertisement

Triptii Dimri continues to garner praise for her portrayal in Ranbir Kapoor's headlined Animal. The actress, who was shooting for her next Bhool Bhualiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan in Goa has stayed back in the beach acuity after the shoot wrap. However, what interests social media users about her holiday is the presence of her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant on the trip.

Triptii Dimri vacationing with boyfriend Sam Merchant?

Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself posing in front of a church in Goa. The actress was in the city for the shoot of her upcoming horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. However, the actress seemingly stayed back after the scheduled wrap of the movie and was allegedly joined by her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Screengrab of Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant | Image: Instagram

Sam is a model-turned-businessman who runs a hospitality business in Goa. social media users noticed that Sam had too, shared a photo from the same location as Triptii on his Instagram stories. While the duo did not pose together in any photos, it is speculated that they are spending time together. The photos are now doing rounds on social media.

Triptii Dimri celebrated Holi with Sam Merchant

While Triptii has never admitted to her relationship with Sam Merchant, their recent outings, public spottings and holidays together have fueled the rumours of their romance linkups. Earlier this month, the Animal actress rang in the festival of colours with the businessman. Photos of them are doing rounds on social media.

A screengrab of Triptii's story | Image: Triptii Dimri/Instagram

On the day of Holi, taking to her Instagram Stories, Triptii shared several photos in which the rumoured couple's face has been smeared with red gulaal and drenched in the colours. They were seen enjoying the festival of colour with director Mukesh Chhabra and their other friends. This is not their first Holi. Last year also they were seen enjoying the festival together in similar outfits.