Updated March 27th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri Wrap Up First Schedule Of Film In Goa - See Photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming year. Scheduled to release on Diwali 2024, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The actor took to his social media account to announce the scheduled wrap of the first session of the film’s shoot in Goa. 

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri wrap up the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri on Wednesday completed shooting for the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third instalment of the horror comedy franchise also stars Vidya Balan, who played the iconic role of Manjulika in Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). Aaryan shared the update on his official Instagram account.

 

 

Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting🎶And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3👻This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic 🤙🏻” In the photo, Kartik can be seen dressed as his look in the film. On the other hand, only half of Triptii’s face in order to keep her look a secret. Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the second instalment of the film. 

A lot of spooky elements and comedy: Triptii Dimri on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii Dimri shared an update about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress told IANS: “You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.” “It’s going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

 

 

The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007. It has Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The second installment was released in 2022. The film featured Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.
(With inputs from agencies) 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

