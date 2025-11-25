Viral Video: Fans Swing T-shirt At Karan Aujla During Mumbai Concert, What Singer Does Next Is Unmissable

Karan Aujla enthralled the audience with a high-energy performance at the first-ever Rolling Loud India in Mumbai on November 23, 2025. The Punjabi singer and rapper performed to a packed stadium and belted out his classic hit tracks. Several videos and photos of the concert are now viral on social media.

One such video has caught the attention of netizens. In the clip, the singer could be seen between his set when a white t-shirt came flying his way. The rapper kept his composure and continued to perform without reacting to the incident. However, minutes later, he swiftly picked up the t-shirt that landed on the stage, near him and used it to wipe the sweat off his face. He followed this up by casually tossing the garment back at the audience. His dignified response has won hearts at the concerts and later on social media when the videos circulated.

One of the videos also captures the boy who tossed the t-shirt to the singer in the first place. He could be seen removing it from his body and swinging it toward the stage, while standing in the stands close to the performance area. Social media users have criticised the young boy's reckless behaviour at the concert.



Social media users are heaping praise on Aujla for keeping his calm after the incident. A comment on the post read, “Ye kaam mt kro bhai”. Anoter wrote, “King aujla”. Condemning the behaviour a user wrote, “behave guys!!!”. Several netizens also joked in the comment section that the t-shirt must have increased massively in value as Karan Aujla wiped his sweat with it.