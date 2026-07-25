Watch: Rakesh 'Jameel Jamali' Bedi Takes Fans Inside Dhurandhar Bar At Army Base In Srinagar

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi wowed fans with his performance as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar movies. An unassuming Jameel Jamali turned out to be the MVP in the spy thriller franschise and Bedi won over fans with his raw and unrestrained act. As he moves on from the Dhurandhar movies, Bedi took fans inside the newly inaugurated "Dhurandhar corner" at an army mess in Srinagar.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Bedi said that he inaugurated the Dhurandhar corner at an army mess in Srinagar. "They were waiting for somebody to come and inaugurate it. And today I happened to be here in Srinagar and I'm going to do the honours," Bedi said. The bar has a wall art dedicated to Aalam bhai from Dhurandhar. The part was played by Gaurav Gera in the movie, and in the Army mess, the poster sees the actor in his Dhurandhar avatar making and serving the iconic doodh soda.

Bedi's Jamali also features in a wall art, with his popular line from the movie, "Baccha hai tu mera," written over it. The signage reads "Dhurandhar Bar EST 2026". Another poster sees Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, going all guns blazing. Artwork of R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, with his dialogue, "We must infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan", also adorns the walls.

Advertisement

Also read: Governor On OTT: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer



In the video, as Bedi gives a tour of the Dhurandhar bar, fans surround him and songs from the movie play in the background. Like the movie, the special bar in Srinagar is a nod to the unknown men and their sacrifices.

Dhurandhar movies are among the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge are streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar.