Governor On OTT: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Thriller Inspired By True Events

Governor On OTT: Manoj Bajpayee starrer thriller, set during the 1990s economic crisis in India, released on the big screens on June 12. It arrived alongside several other Hindi movies, including Kangana Ranaut starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and The Narmada Story. Governor also faced stiff competition at the box office from holdover titles like Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Bandar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and the sensational Hollywood horror thriller Obsession. Stuffed between several titles, Governor failed to make an impact at the box office and turned out to be a commercial flop. However, Manoj earned rave reviews for his performance as A Ramanan, a role inspired by the then RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan.

After completing its theatrical run, Governor has now debuted on OTT.

When and where to watch Governor?

While Governor did not enjoy a good run in cinema halls, the makers will look to find audiences on streaming. Prime Video has started streaming the film. However, it is not included with the Prime subscription, and even members need to pay an additional ₹349 to rent Governor and watch it.

Advertisement

Governor released on June 12 | Image: X

At the box office, the movie collected close to ₹7 crore. The estimated budget of Governor is said to be ₹25 crore. The film is expected to find a better reception on streaming.

Advertisement

What is Governor about?

The film follows an unassuming RBI Governor A Ramanan, who takes charge during India’s 1991 balance-of-payments crisis and makes difficult economic decisions to prevent the country from going bankrupt.