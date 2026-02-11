Watch: Shararat Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pauses Delhi Concert Midway To Kick Out Men Harassing Her Female Fans, Says 'Jad Tak Kudiyan Safe Feel Nahi...'

The Dhurandhar fame Jasmine Sandlas recently enthralled concertgoers in Delhi with her upbeat live concert. Several videos and photos from the show have begun circulating on social media. In one particular video, the Shararat hitmaker could be seen pausing her show midway to request security to kick out miscreants from the show.

Jasmin Sandlas refuses to continue the concert until security kicks out the harassers

On February 10, a video from Jasmin Sandlas' concert began doing the rounds on social media. In the clips, the singer stops singing abruptly and can be heard calling out to security. She stressed that she would not continue singing unless the miscreants were kicked out, prompting huge rounds of applause and cheers from the crowd.

Jasmine says from the stage, "Security, can you please remove these two guys? Kudiyan nu tang kar rahe hain. Aapa gawanga hi nahi jad tak kudiyan safe feel nahi krdiyan oye (They are troubling the girls. I won’t sing until the girls feel safe). I’ll stand here till the problem is solved, okay?”



Jasmine's no tolerance towards inappropriate behaviour on her show received massive prasies online. Social media users took to the comment section of the video to appreciate the singer's stern attitude. A comment read, “No foul language.. no yelling.. no drama.. a basic civic appeal and a stern stand. Hats off to her." Another user wrote, “Women standing for women ❤️” A comment read, “She defines true women empowerment." Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, “Appreciate it, and these guys must hand over to the police."



