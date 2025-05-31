When Sobhita Dhulipala Lavished Praise On Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Called Her 'Super Cool'

Updated 31 May 2025 at 16:42 IST
In an old interview, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke highly of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the unversed, the Made In Heaven fame tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2024. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. In the conversation, Sobhita praised the journey of the Citadel star from regional films to pan-India films.
In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sobhita spoke about both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the conversation, she was asked about what she admired most in actors who transitioned from the South Indian film industry to make a mark in Bollywood. Along with the former couple, she also praised Rashmika Mandanna and Prabhas.
Also Read:Chaitanya Shares Postcard On Sobhita's Birthday And It's Oh-So Adorable
Talking about Samantha, the actress said, “I think her journey is super cool. Like, if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that’s really cool.” She also remarked about what she likes most in Naga Chaitanya. The actress said, “I think his temperament too, he seems such a cool-headed, calm guy, very dignified. I really appreciate it."
Also Read: Anuska Sharma-Virat Kohli Arrive In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IPL 2025 | Pics
Also Read: Manushi Breaks Silence On Being Linked To 'Sugar Daddy Circles'?
In another interview with Instant Bollywood, Sobhita Dhulipala was asked about the "three things a guy must have to impress her". The actress replied that he has to share "similar values". She also mentioned that she prefers someone adventurous but not "too extroverted". The actress said, “I think it would be nice if he will share a similar value system, that's a big one. Second, I think it would be nice if he won't be too extroverted, because I think it will be difficult for me to keep up and I will get stressed. And third, he should have an adventurous spirit, a creative and adventurous spirit.”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 31 May 2025 at 16:42 IST