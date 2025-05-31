When Sobhita Dhulipala Lavished Praise On Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Called Her 'Super Cool'

In an old interview, Sobhita Dhulipala spoke highly of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For the unversed, the Made In Heaven fame tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in 2024. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. In the conversation, Sobhita praised the journey of the Citadel star from regional films to pan-India films.

What did Sobhita Dhulipala say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sobhita spoke about both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In the conversation, she was asked about what she admired most in actors who transitioned from the South Indian film industry to make a mark in Bollywood. Along with the former couple, she also praised Rashmika Mandanna and Prabhas.



Talking about Samantha, the actress said, “I think her journey is super cool. Like, if you see her filmography, the way she can headline a project right now, I think that’s really cool.” She also remarked about what she likes most in Naga Chaitanya. The actress said, “I think his temperament too, he seems such a cool-headed, calm guy, very dignified. I really appreciate it."



When Sobhita Dhulipala spoke about her ideal match