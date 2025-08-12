Unreal! Mahavatar Narsimha Breaches ₹200 Crore Mark, Beats Hollywood Biggie The Lion King To Become Highest-Grossing Animated Movie In India

Updated 12 August 2025 at 09:27 IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: The animated movie has been wreaking havoc at the box office ever since its release on July 25. The film has been rewriting records at the domestic box office and has been drawing audiences to packed theatres even in the third week of release. In just 17 days of theatrical run, the film has grossed over ₹200 crore in India.
Mahavatar Narsimha opened to a decent ₹1.75 crore and registered only growth in business in the following days. The movie raked in ₹ 44.75 Cr in the first week of release, followed by a staggering ₹ 73.4 Cr in the second week. The film held steady at the box office in the third weekend as well.
In a first, Mahavatar Narsimha became a rare movie that registered more business in the third weekend than the collection of weeks 1 and 2. In the third weekend of release, the movie minted ₹51.5 crore. Mahavatar Narsimha also held steady on the third Monday. The movie collected ₹5.25 crore, despite new releases.
As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha has grossed more than ₹202 crore (₹174.90 Cr net). The film has surpassed the collection of The Lion King (2019), which raked in ₹ 158.40 Cr in India.
With no known voiceover artists and made by a debutant director, Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as the highest-grossing animation film in India ever. The film is a part of the universe, with seven other movies in development. At the heart of the plot of the franchise is the story of the ten avatars of Vishnu. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film has been produced by Kleem Productions and distributed by Hombale Films. Mahavatar Narsimha is made on a budget of ₹40 crore.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 09:27 IST