Unreal! Mahavatar Narsimha Breaches ₹200 Crore Mark, Beats Hollywood Biggie The Lion King To Become Highest-Grossing Animated Movie In India

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: The animated movie has been wreaking havoc at the box office ever since its release on July 25. The film has been rewriting records at the domestic box office and has been drawing audiences to packed theatres even in the third week of release. In just 17 days of theatrical run, the film has grossed over ₹200 crore in India.



Mahavatar Narsimha beats The Lion King

Mahavatar Narsimha opened to a decent ₹1.75 crore and registered only growth in business in the following days. The movie raked in ₹ 44.75 Cr in the first week of release, followed by a staggering ₹ 73.4 Cr in the second week. The film held steady at the box office in the third weekend as well.



In a first, Mahavatar Narsimha became a rare movie that registered more business in the third weekend than the collection of weeks 1 and 2. In the third weekend of release, the movie minted ₹51.5 crore. Mahavatar Narsimha also held steady on the third Monday. The movie collected ₹5.25 crore, despite new releases.

As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha has grossed more than ₹202 crore (₹174.90 Cr net). The film has surpassed the collection of The Lion King (2019), which raked in ₹ 158.40 Cr in India.



Mahavatar Narsimha is a part of a cinematic universe