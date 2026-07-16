Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Actress Aanchal Singh Gets Engaged To Longtime Beau Mohit Chawla, Shares Dreamy Photos

Aanchal Singh, who is known for her performance in the show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Mohit Chawla. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos from the ceremony. For the unversed, Mohit is a businessman, and the couple has been dating for years.

Aanchal Singh gets engaged to longtime partner Mohit Chawla

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aanchal shared photos showing her enjoying the moment. For the ceremony, the actress wore a blush pink Anarkali with golden detailing. She skipped the bangles and accessorised her look with a choker. She sported nude makeup with tinted cheeks, with her hair styled in soft curls.

Her fiancé, Mohit Chawla, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white embroidered sherwani. He accessorised his look with a statement necklace.

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Along with the dreamy engagement photos, she penned a long note pouring her heart out. She started her note by recalling the day they met, "The first time we spoke. Or even how before that happened- the Universe was giving me signs of you coming into my life. Similar has been the case for you. Gives me goosebumps as I write it out for the world.. Our journey has taught us so much… with its ups and downs! But one thing that stays- the peace. How underrated a feeling it is in the world of relationships."

She also expressed her feelings on entering into the new chapter, "The first few steps into a new chapter… and somehow, I still felt like their little girl. I wasn’t thinking about the pictures. I was simply living the moment. Some moments deserve to be danced through."

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Friends and fans congratulate the couple

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. A fan wrote, "Congratulation Aanchal! What a good news! ❤️🥂 wishing you two the best the forever!" Another wrote, "Congratulations teji bhabhi ji." A third user wrote, "Best wishes from the bottom of my heart, Many Many Congratulations."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Aanchal Singh?