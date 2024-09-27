Published 16:16 IST, September 27th 2024
Coldplay Frenzy Reaches Indian Weddings, Parents Of Bride Surprise Newlyweds With Concert Tickets
A newlywed couple got a Coldplay concert ticket as a wedding present, and their joyous reaction is now making rounds online amid the band's upcoming India tour.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bride and groom gets Coldplay tickets from parents as a wedding gift, video went viral | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:16 IST, September 27th 2024