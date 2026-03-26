Updated 26 March 2026 at 12:17 IST
Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2: Which Big Budget Sequel Scored The Highest Week 1 Collection At Box Office
The three sequels, Baahubali, Pushpa and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, redefined box office milestones for Indian cinema upon release. The highly anticipated, big-budget movies helped give their respective industries the biggest franchises and shattered records when they hit the big screens.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Box Office Analysis: Occasionally, Indian cinema witnesses a movie that shatters all records, becomes the centre of relentless social media discourse, and completes its glorious theatrical run with a lesson in history for projects that follow. In modern times, it was the Baahubali franchise that became the most well-known ‘pan-India’ phenomenon upon release. The SS Rajamouli directorial became a landmark release and set a box office record too challenging for any other movie to break. Most recently, the Prabhas-led dulogy found its formidable opponent in Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
The first part of the movie was released on December 5, 2025, and it has been rewriting history ever since. The sequel to the movie was released shortly after, on March 19, and has already shattered several records in its week-long run in the theatre. The spy thriller has become a milestone of success for all Bollywood movies to come.
In between Baahubali and Dhurandhar came Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Also released in two-parts, the sequel to the movie sparked a fan frenzy like none before it. People from across the country, and not just Telugu-speaking belts, flocked to the big screens to catch the movie. It also ignited the Bollywood vs South debate with select critics and social media pages alleging that the Hindi film industry might never be able to replicate such a mania.
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While all three movies, Baahubali 2 (2017), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026) have proved their mettle and stood the test of time, which is the biggest film among them? Comparing just the first week of the movies' business, Pushpa 2 has scored a higher opening week in India.
Also Read: What's Next For 'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh?
The Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed a total of ₹623 crore in India in the first seven days of release. In contrast, Baahubali 2 minted ₹539 cr (₹247 cr from Hindi version) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 minted ₹688.35 crore (₹399 crore from Hindi version).
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To beat the biggest sequels at the box office in its lifetime run, Dhurandhar 2 will have to beat the collection of Baahubali 2 (₹1030.42 cr) and Pushpa 2 (₹1234.1 cr).
Also Read: Aditya Dhar Assures Action Against Fake Pics Showing 'Jaskirat' Smoking
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 12:17 IST