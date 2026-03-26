Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2: Which Big Budget Sequel Scored The Highest Week 1 Collection At Box Office

Box Office Analysis: Occasionally, Indian cinema witnesses a movie that shatters all records, becomes the centre of relentless social media discourse, and completes its glorious theatrical run with a lesson in history for projects that follow. In modern times, it was the Baahubali franchise that became the most well-known ‘pan-India’ phenomenon upon release. The SS Rajamouli directorial became a landmark release and set a box office record too challenging for any other movie to break. Most recently, the Prabhas-led dulogy found its formidable opponent in Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

The first part of the movie was released on December 5, 2025, and it has been rewriting history ever since. The sequel to the movie was released shortly after, on March 19, and has already shattered several records in its week-long run in the theatre. The spy thriller has become a milestone of success for all Bollywood movies to come.



Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 hit the big screens in December 2024 | Image: X

In between Baahubali and Dhurandhar came Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Also released in two-parts, the sequel to the movie sparked a fan frenzy like none before it. People from across the country, and not just Telugu-speaking belts, flocked to the big screens to catch the movie. It also ignited the Bollywood vs South debate with select critics and social media pages alleging that the Hindi film industry might never be able to replicate such a mania.

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The Baahubali movies became a sensation not just in India, but also globally | Image: X

While all three movies, Baahubali 2 (2017), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Dhurandhar 2 (2026) have proved their mettle and stood the test of time, which is the biggest film among them? Comparing just the first week of the movies' business, Pushpa 2 has scored a higher opening week in India.



Also Read: What's Next For 'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh?

Baahubali 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 have redefined box office milestones in Indian cinema | Image: Republic

The Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed a total of ₹623 crore in India in the first seven days of release. In contrast, Baahubali 2 minted ₹539 cr (₹247 cr from Hindi version) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 minted ₹688.35 crore (₹399 crore from Hindi version).

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