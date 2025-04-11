Did Ananya Panday Just Reveal BFF Shanaya Kapoor's Nick Name? Hint: It Has A Connection With Shrek

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood friends and are often photographed together, be it for dinner or brunch outing with their closed ones. The actress’ latest comment on Shanaya’s post has left everyone in splits.

Ananya Panday’s comment on Shanaya Kapoor’s latest post

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a post of her no-filter looks. Along with the post, she wrote in then caption, “Sunshine and coffee”. Soon Ananya Panday took to comment section and wrote, “Why are u so happy ??? you haven’t met me in like a mont??”. In another comment, she wrote, “Lord farquaad”. For the unversed, Lord farquaad is a movie character from the popular animated film Shrek first part.

File photo of Lord farquaad from Shrek | Source: IMDb

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kesari Chapter 2, which is based on biographical book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, which focuses on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre aftermath. In the film Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran Nair, a fearless lawyer who challenged the British empire following a devastating national tragedy.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, the movie also features R. Madhavan. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Madhavan, the film also starred Steven Hartley, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Alexx O’Nell, Moumita Pal, Rohan Verma and Ed Robinson among others. It is set to release in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

While Shanaya Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Adarsh Gourav in thriller movie Tu Yaa Main. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar.