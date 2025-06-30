F1 Vs Sitaare Zameen Par Vs Maa Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt, Aamir Khan Or Kajol, Who Reigned Supreme At Big Screen On Weekend?

F1 Vs Sitaare Zameen Par Vs Maa: Cinegoers in India were spoilt for choice over the past weekend. Kajol starrer Maa hit the big screens on June 27 alongside Brad Pitt's Hollywood film, F1. The movies faced competition from the holdover Sitaare Zameen Par, which is headlined by Aamir Khan. The sports drama trumped the new releases and emerged as the first choice of the audience even in the second weekend of release.

Sitaare Zameen Par trumps new releases F1 and Maa at the box office

Despite the new releases, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par continues to reign supreme at the box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹10.7 crore. The sports drama minted ₹6.65 crore on the second Friday, followed by ₹12.6 crore on the second Saturday and ₹14.50 crore on the second Sunday of release. Aamir Khan's film collection a staggering ₹33.75 crore in the second weekend.



Also Read: Maa Box Office Day 3: Kajol's Film Falls Short Of ₹20 Cr Opening Weekend

Maa, released a week after Sitaare Zameen Par and has held steady at the box office. Headlined by Kajol, the movie opened to a ₹4.65 crore and collected ₹6 crore on Saturday, followed by ₹6.75 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film made ₹17.40 crore in the opening weekend. Among the three releases currently running in theatres, the horror movie received the lowest footfall. Directed by Vishal Furia, the movie is a part of the Shaitaanverse, which commenced in 2024.



Also Read: Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par Becomes Aamir Khan's Sixth Highest Grosser