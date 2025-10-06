Updated 6 October 2025 at 18:34 IST
First Photos From Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Out? AI-Generated Posts Fill Internet As Couple Delays Official Announcement
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on October 3. The couple is yet to share photos from their engagement, confirming the news.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
It has been days since reports of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement first surfaced, but the actors have yet to officially confirm the speculation. Despite the actor's recent temple visit, during which eagle-eyed fans spotted a gold band on his ring finger, social media users have been waiting in anticipation to see pictures from the special day of the couple. Since the Dear Comrade actors have not shared the official snaps yet, several artificial-intelligence (AI) generated photos of what the couple might have looked like on the day have gone viral.
Fans of the couple have been widely sharing the AI-generated creations of the couple's photos, claiming that the snaps are from their engagement. However, in reality, the engagement ceremony was reported to be an intimate event with only the families of the couple in attendance. The event took place at the actor's residence in Hyderabad on October 3. They are also said to tie the knot in February 2026.
In one of the photos widely circulated online, both Rashmika and Vijay could be seen twinning in matching white, ethnic outfits. The Animal actress could be seen sporting a sheer white saree, with a matching veil and statement jewellery. On the other hand, Vijay was seen standing hand-in-hand with his fiancée in an eggshell shirt teamed with a cream coloured suit and a bow. While the photo appears to be real, it is generated using AI.
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Makes First Public Appearance After Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna, Flaunts His Ring In Viral Video
Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his engagement ring in his first appearance post-engagement
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Almost Married These Celebs Before Choosing Each Other
On October 6, days after his engagement, Vijay Deverakonda, along with his family members, visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Hyderabad. This marked the actor's first outing since his rumoured engagement. In photos and videos from the outing, eagle-eyed fans spotted a gold band on his ring finger. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is yet to make her first public appearance post the engagement.
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement: What Is The Age Difference Between Soon-to-be Husband And Wife?
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 18:34 IST