First Photos From Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Out? AI-Generated Posts Fill Internet As Couple Delays Official Announcement

It has been days since reports of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement first surfaced, but the actors have yet to officially confirm the speculation. Despite the actor's recent temple visit, during which eagle-eyed fans spotted a gold band on his ring finger, social media users have been waiting in anticipation to see pictures from the special day of the couple. Since the Dear Comrade actors have not shared the official snaps yet, several artificial-intelligence (AI) generated photos of what the couple might have looked like on the day have gone viral.

Fans of the couple have been widely sharing the AI-generated creations of the couple's photos, claiming that the snaps are from their engagement. However, in reality, the engagement ceremony was reported to be an intimate event with only the families of the couple in attendance. The event took place at the actor's residence in Hyderabad on October 3. They are also said to tie the knot in February 2026.

In one of the photos widely circulated online, both Rashmika and Vijay could be seen twinning in matching white, ethnic outfits. The Animal actress could be seen sporting a sheer white saree, with a matching veil and statement jewellery. On the other hand, Vijay was seen standing hand-in-hand with his fiancée in an eggshell shirt teamed with a cream coloured suit and a bow. While the photo appears to be real, it is generated using AI.

Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his engagement ring in his first appearance post-engagement