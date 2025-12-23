Govinda Finally Makes It To James Cameron Avatar? Internet Has A Field Day As Bollywood's Actor AI-Generated Cameo In Fire And Ash Goes Viral

The internet seldom forgets and waits for the perfect time to strike back with its most powerful tool yet - memes. Social media users in India had a field day following the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Bringing back Govinda's old comment about turning down a role in the magnum opus, netizens decided to show him just what he missed.

AI helps create Govinda's desi cameo in Avatar: Fire And Ash

What if Govinda actually made a cameo in Avatar? Artificial Intelligence leaves very little to imagination, and social media users used the tool to generate memes of the Bollywood actor dipped in blue and a part of the Na'vi people in the James Cameron creation. This started a hilarious laughter fest on social media.

Memes showing Govinda in blue colour reciting his famous ‘batti bujha’ lines became the top trend. In other videos, the actor was seen dressed in a stylish, colourful half-jacket, bringing a desi touch to the Hollywood biggie. In another clip, he could be seen bonding with Jake Sully in a pivotal part of the film. These videos are fake creations made using AI only to invoke laughter. However, some of the clips have left netizens bewildered, with them not realising whether it is fake or genuine. It must be noted that Govinda is not a part of Avatar: Fire and Ash.



When Govinda spoke about turning down a role in Avatar: Fire And Ash