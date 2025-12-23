Updated 23 December 2025 at 15:10 IST
Govinda Finally Makes It To James Cameron Avatar? Internet Has A Field Day As Bollywood's Actor AI-Generated Cameo In Fire And Ash Goes Viral
The internet has not forgotten Govinda's old comment of refusing James Cameron's offer to feature in his magnum opus, Avatar. Upon the release of the Hollywood movie's third chapter, netizens decided to take the opportunity to show the actor what could have been.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
The internet seldom forgets and waits for the perfect time to strike back with its most powerful tool yet - memes. Social media users in India had a field day following the release of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Bringing back Govinda's old comment about turning down a role in the magnum opus, netizens decided to show him just what he missed.
AI helps create Govinda's desi cameo in Avatar: Fire And Ash
What if Govinda actually made a cameo in Avatar? Artificial Intelligence leaves very little to imagination, and social media users used the tool to generate memes of the Bollywood actor dipped in blue and a part of the Na'vi people in the James Cameron creation. This started a hilarious laughter fest on social media.
Memes showing Govinda in blue colour reciting his famous ‘batti bujha’ lines became the top trend. In other videos, the actor was seen dressed in a stylish, colourful half-jacket, bringing a desi touch to the Hollywood biggie. In another clip, he could be seen bonding with Jake Sully in a pivotal part of the film. These videos are fake creations made using AI only to invoke laughter. However, some of the clips have left netizens bewildered, with them not realising whether it is fake or genuine. It must be noted that Govinda is not a part of Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Also Read: Shocking! Ranveer Walks Out Of Don 3 After Dhurandhar's Massive Success?
Advertisement
When Govinda spoke about turning down a role in Avatar: Fire And Ash
The memes originated because Govinda made tall claims of rejecting a role in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Talking to Mukesh Khanna in an old interview, Govinda said, “I even left an offer of ₹21.5 crore, although I remember this because it was painful. I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea to work in sweets and delicacies. Some years later, he said that the idea worked wonders for him. There, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha (I had only given the title.)” Despite his insistance, no one believed Govinda's claim at the time.
Also Read: Poor Reviews For Kartik-Ananya's Saat Samundar Paar Recreation Viral
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 23 December 2025 at 15:10 IST