Published 18:01 IST, September 30th 2024
Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian Chess Star, Grooves To Rajinikanth's THIS Hit Track, Video Goes Viral
Gukesh Dommaraju shared a video on social media of him and his friends dancing to a hit song from Rajinikanth's latest film, which has been going viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian Chess Star, Grooves To Rajinikanth's THIS Hit Track, Video Goes Viral | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:01 IST, September 30th 2024