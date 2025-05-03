HIT 3 Vs Retro Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani Starrer Races Past Suriya Film On Saturday

HIT 3: The Third Case and Retro both hit the big screens on May 1, International Labour Day. Despite being certified with an ‘A’ adult-only certificate, the Nani starrer has been performing better than the Tamil actioner at the box office. While the difference is not much, HIT 3 has emerged as cinegoers' first choice at the big screens in this clash.

HIT 3 registers a dip at the box office, but mints more than Retro

HIT 3: The Third Case is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and obtained an ‘A’ (adult only) certificate from the CBFC, which limits its audience to 18+ patrons and most likely non-families. Despite the limitation, the movie starring Nani in the lead role opened to a decent ₹21 crore in India. As a ruthless cop, Nani seems to have left a lasting impression on the cinegoers, as the film has become the top choice of the audience.

On day 2, HIT 3 raked in ₹10.5 crore. The movie has registered a slight dip in collection on day 3, which is also the first Saturday of release. As per Sacnilk, the film made ₹ 8.57 Cr on the third day. In the three-day theatrical run, the action thriller has amassed a total of ₹ 40.07 Cr. The movie also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame.



Retro is a close second to HIT 3, might zoom past film on weekend

The release clash at theatres gives rise to an imperative box office comparison between the films. Suriya headlined Retro is also holding steady at the box office and can surpass the Nani starrer in the weekend. Opening to a positive word of mouth, the film also features Pooja Hegde and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.



