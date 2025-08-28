Updated 28 August 2025 at 15:08 IST
16 Years Later: Selena Gomez Revisits Taylor Swift's 2009 Post On 'Real Love' As Singer Announces Engagement With Travis Kelce
Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to react to the news of Taylor Swift's engagement in her unique style.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
If you thought Taylor Swift getting engaged to Travis Kelce is epic, imagine her being engaged at the same time as her bestie Selena Gomez. The BFFs (best friends forever) have redefined friendship goals, and Selena has finally publicly reacted to the news of Taylor's engagement. The singers are known to be each other's hypewomen and often share their mutual admiration on social media. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress just reminded us that the friendship dates far back than some people can anticipate.
Selena Gomez has the best reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement
In 2009, Selena Gomez had tweeted, "Discussing love with two 9-year-olds. That’s what love is supposed to be. Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada.” To this, the Lover hitmaker had replied, “Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.” Their cheeky conversation began doing the rounds as soon as Taylor and Travis announced their engagement. Selena, too, posted a screenshot of the post with the message, ‘16 years later. ’ She also shared a photo from Taylor's proposal and wrote, “When bestie gets engaged,” followed by a smiling face with hearts emoji.
The post became viral, especially because both Selena and Taylor have had their fair share of ups and downs in relationships before finally saying yes to take wedding vows. While Taylor is now engaged to Travis Kelce, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been engaged since December 2024 and are planning their wedding.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 25. They shared a joint post with photos from the dreamy proposal and the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The couple will tie the knot after being in a relationship for over 2 years.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 15:08 IST