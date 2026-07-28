2026 Highest Advance Booking Collection: Spider-Man Brand New Day Trumps Jana Nayagan To Secure 2nd Spot
For its extended opening weekend in India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has sold ₹60 crore worth of tickets across various languages and viewing formats.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Collection: Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer superhero film has gathered unprecedented momentum in its favour in theatres in India ahead of its grand release here on July 30. The advance booking opened here a month before its theatrical debut, and as the release date is inching closer, the box office is feeling the heat.
Spider-Man 4 is now only second to Dhurandhar: The Revenge in terms of advance booking collection for a movie release in 2026. On July 28, its pre-sales figures for day 1 crossed Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day generates solid momentum in India
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is eyeing one of the biggest openings for a Hollywood title in India. Given the solid trend for this film, it is looking to challenge the day 1 biz of Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the biggest Hollywood opener of all time here at ₹53 crore. As per trade estimates, Spider-Man 4 is eyeing a comfortable ₹50 crore+ opening and the biz could even touch ₹60 crore.
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As per Box Office Worldwide, the pre-sales for the extended opening weekend currently stand at ₹60 crore. Of this, ₹24 crore is the biz for day 1 (July 30) alone, while the remaining ₹36 crore is for the rest of the weekend. Still, there's over a day to go for the film's release. With ₹24 crore locked in advance booking for day 1, Spider-Man 4 has surpassed the opening day pre-sales gross of Jana Nayagan in India, which stood at around ₹22 crore. For 2026 releases, only Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge stands ahead of the upcoming Hollywood biggie.
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Adding more to the fanfare, it has been confirmed that the trailers of Ramayana: Part 1 and Avengers: Doomsday will be attached to the prints of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India. It has also been revealed that CBFC has cut a 8-second- long kissing scene from Spider-Man 4 and awarded it a U/A 13+ certificate.
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