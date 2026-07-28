Michael On OTT: Highest Grossing Musical Biopic Of All Time To Stream Rent Free On JioHotstar From This Date
JioHotstar has added Michael to its slate of upcoming digital releases. The biopic can be watched by subscribers of the streaming service without additional rental charge.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Michael On OTT: Jaafar Jackson starrer musical biopic on the 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson released in April this year. Driven by positive reviews, Jaafar's immersive performance as his uncle MJ and the music of the film drove Michael to the top of the list of highest grossing biopics of all time, as it earned over $1 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Michael has been available for streaming on rent on Prime Video in India for some time. Even Prime Video subscribers have to pay an additional amount of ₹119 to watch the film.
Now, JioHotstar has added Michael to its slate of new digital releases. This means that the movie can be watched by subscribers of the streaming service without additional rental costs.
When and where to watch Michael on OTT?
Michael will premiere on JioHotstar on August 29. The new Hollywood title and its streaming date have been mentioned in the 'coming soon' section on the OTT platform. It will be available to watch in Hindi and English. It is expected that once Michael begins to stream on JioHotstar, it will be dropped from rental on Prime Video. The movie also stars Nia Long, Colman Domingo and Laura Harrier and is directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Advertisement
The reputation of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, has been repeatedly tarnished by allegations of sexual abuse of children. The movie keeps this controversial aspect of the MJ's life out of Michael, for which it faced criticism.
Advertisement
What is Michael about?
Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to MJ as never before. A sequel to the film is also in the works.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.