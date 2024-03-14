×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

Chris Evans reveals why he can’t wear his cable-knit sweater from 'Knives Out' anymore

Recently, Chris Evans revealed that he loved the cable-knit sweater worn by him in his blockbuster movie, 'Knives Out', but he can’t wear it anymore. Read ahead

Reported by: Shakir Khan
Cap | Image:self
The Avengers star Chris Evans recently revealed that he loved the cable-knit sweater worn by him in his blockbuster movie, Knives Out, but he cannot wear it anymore. Read ahead to know more.

Chris reveals why he can’t wear his cable-knit sweater from Knives Out anymore

Chris Evans virtually appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed many fun things. Soon into the conversation, Jimmy asked him about his infamous Knives Out sweater. He questioned if he would ever wear the sweater and post a picture on Instagram, where he recently debuted.  Evans said that he cannot wear the sweater. He stated that it is a shame, as he loves cable knits. But, now he feels like when he wears them, people are like 'urgh.' He does not know if it works anymore.

Jimmy Fallon added that its kind of a great sweater to own though. He called it a classic. Chris Evans agreed with him and said that he loves that sweater. He loves cable knits, it is his favourite thing about winter! Cable knits!

Chris Evans plays Hugh Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out. In the film, he was seen wearing a white coloured cable-knit sweater that attracted the attention of many. The designer of the costume said that the sweater was made especially keeping Evans and his character in mind. According to the makers of the film, the sweater gave the perfect final touch to Chris’s character of a rich and spoiled grandson, as it helped convey to the audience about how he was a brat and misuses his wealth and privileges.

Knives Out is a mystery thriller written and directed by Rian Johnson. The film features an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. 

Published May 15th, 2020 at 20:29 IST

