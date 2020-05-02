Chris Evans To Assemble The Original Six Avengers For A QnA Session

Chris Evans has just joined the popular social media platform Instagram. His first video is for a good cause as he joined the All In Challenge after being nominated by his associate Marvel actor Chris Pratt. Evans will be bringing the original six avengers; Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner for a live session. Read to know more.

Also Read | Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.'s Last Day On 'Endgame' Set

Chris Evans’ Avengers Assemble on Instagram

Chris Pratt nominated Chris Evans for All In Challenge, that raises funds and helps providing food to those in need – kids, elderly and frontlines heroes. Taking up the challenge, Evans not only joined Instagram but even started Assembling his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. He mentioned that all the original six avengers will appear in a live QnA session and ‘spill the beans’ along with playing games. Evans crossed 1 million followers on the social media platform in less than 10 hours of joining.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Was 'psyched' To Know That He Would Wield Mjolnir

In the video, Chris Evans says "Hey everyone Chris Evans here, I am accepting the All In Challenge, I was challenged by Chris Pratt. This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this. Now I saw what Pratt is offering, I can’t compete with that, I can’t get eaten by a dinosaur but here’s what I can offer; a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. We can do a private QnA, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans. Then maybe some games, I would recommend cattegories, I’m getting pretty good at that, been doing a lot of that lately, we can figure that out. I will challenge Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie and The Great Billy Porter, so let’s see what you guys come up with.”[sic]

Also Read | Chris Evans Had Rejected The Role Of Captain America Initially, Reveals His Mom Lisa

Earlier, Chris Patt shared a video accepting the All-In Challenge. He mentioned that two people will get the chance to appear in the next Jurassic Park film and get eaten by a dinosaur. He further nominated Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr stated “Avengers Assemble.” Now all then will appear together for a QnA session and more.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Unseen BTS Video Of Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.