Chris Evans To Assemble The Original Six Avengers For A QnA Session

Quick links:
Chris Evans has just joined the popular social media platform Instagram. His first video is for a good cause as he joined the All In Challenge after being nominated by his associate Marvel actor Chris Pratt. Evans will be bringing the original six avengers; Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner for a live session. Read to know more.
Also Read | Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.'s Last Day On 'Endgame' Set
Chris Pratt nominated Chris Evans for All In Challenge, that raises funds and helps providing food to those in need – kids, elderly and frontlines heroes. Taking up the challenge, Evans not only joined Instagram but even started Assembling his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. He mentioned that all the original six avengers will appear in a live QnA session and ‘spill the beans’ along with playing games. Evans crossed 1 million followers on the social media platform in less than 10 hours of joining.
Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Was 'psyched' To Know That He Would Wield Mjolnir
In the video, Chris Evans says "Hey everyone Chris Evans here, I am accepting the All In Challenge, I was challenged by Chris Pratt. This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this. Now I saw what Pratt is offering, I can’t compete with that, I can’t get eaten by a dinosaur but here’s what I can offer; a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. We can do a private QnA, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans. Then maybe some games, I would recommend cattegories, I’m getting pretty good at that, been doing a lot of that lately, we can figure that out. I will challenge Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie and The Great Billy Porter, so let’s see what you guys come up with.”[sic]
Also Read | Chris Evans Had Rejected The Role Of Captain America Initially, Reveals His Mom Lisa
Earlier, Chris Patt shared a video accepting the All-In Challenge. He mentioned that two people will get the chance to appear in the next Jurassic Park film and get eaten by a dinosaur. He further nominated Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr stated “Avengers Assemble.” Now all then will appear together for a QnA session and more.
Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Unseen BTS Video Of Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.