The Odyssey: IMAX 70mm vs Regular Screens - What's The Difference? Check Out Frame-by-Frame Comparison

With The Odyssey, Christoper Nolan has sparked a never-heard-before conversation. After pushing boundaries of storytelling with each of his projects, the Oscar-winning director has changed the medium this time. Globally, conversation about The Odyssey being filmed for IMAX has dominated social media discourse. The movie is not just made for the premium screen, but will also be the first to be showcased in 70mm screens.

The premium IMAX 70mm format screens are limited to 41 globally, out of which most are in the United States. Fans, who can, are making cross-country trips to enjoy The Odyssey in the format the filmmaker intended it to. As per reports, the reel runs over 17 km and weighs 240 kgs. According to the production, that’s longer than the distance from Toronto to New York.

The 70mm IMAX reel of The Odyssey has come to be known as the most prized commodity in cinema right now. Theatres are sharing video clips of the movie reel arriving and the screens being prepared for the premiere of Christopher Nolan's directorial. While fans in India and several other parts of the world will not be able to see the 70mm version of the film, social media is abuzz with frame-by-frame references to show the actual difference between the IMAX and regular screens.



Also Read: Here's Why India Will Miss Out On The Odyssey IMAX 70mm Experience

The IMAX screens are generally more premium and of higher quality than regular screens. Amid this, the 70mm IMAX format breaks the format of the frames being limited. The wider screens allow more content to be showcased to the viewers. While there will be no actual difference in the story and the content, the overall viewing experience of The Odyssey will largely differ in the IMAX 70mm format.

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