Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Eyes Historic ₹20 Crore Opening In India, Premium Ticket Pricing Drives Up Box Office Returns

July is likely to conclude on a high note for the Indian box office with one of the biggest event films of the year, The Odyssey, hitting the big screens on July 17. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the epic is one of the most anticipated movies of the year with a stacked cast and a legendary storyline. To add to the anticipation, the film has become the first to be shot entirely on IMAX. The visit of the filmmaker, along with Matt Damon and Tom Holland, to Mumbai for a special premiere has further amplified the buzz around The Odyssey.

Considering all these factors, trade experts and industry insiders believe that the Hollywood epic can rake in staggering numbers on the release date. On the opening day, The Odyssey is likely to surpass the collection of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023), which raked in ₹15 crore on day 1. If The Odyssey can collect over ₹20 crore on the opening day, it will make in the list of the top 10 highest Hollywood openers of all time in India.

As per Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that The Odyssey can rake in ₹17-₹18 crore on day 1. However, given the accelerated sales, the film is eyeing an even healthier opening. As per Bollywood Hungama, The Odyssey has received a bigger showcase than Oppenheimer. The Matt Damon-led film will release on 2500 screens in India.



Also Read: Here's Why India Will Miss Out On The Odyssey IMAX 70mm Experience

The pre-sales for The Odyssey opened unusually early on June 8. Closer to release, the ticket sales of the Nolan directorial have seen a massive boost. In the 34 IMAX screens alone, the movie has sold nearly 91,000 tickets. The higher ticket price of the IMAX screens has driven the pre-sale collection of The Odyssey to ₹9.5 crore.

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The ticket sales of The Odyssey in India in non-IMAX screens are also splendid. From the non-IMAX screens, the movie has amassed a total of ₹2.50 lakh for the opening weekend.