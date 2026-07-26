'Deadpool' Ryan Reynolds Teases His Avengers Doomsday Role In New Suit | Watch

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated movies coming out this year. As Marvel heroes and the antagonist, Robert Downey Jr as Dr Doom, assembled at Hall H of the San Diego Comic Con, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) made a surprise entry. It is speculated that Reynolds will be back as the anti-hero Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday. The actor teased his return in his signature humour as he indulged with the cast of the upcoming film and fans at SDCC.

What caught attention was Reynolds' new suit as Deadpool. The actor ditched the signature red suit and instead showed up in a grey suit, hinting at his new avatar in the new Marvel Studios' film. Reynolds joked that his name was Ricky, then asked two questions as he stood among fans and addressed the Doomsday cast. He asked Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd why Thor was crying, referencing a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine where Wade saw a future version of himself being held by a tearful Thor. Rudd joked that it’s because the God of Thunder is a Wrexham fan, referencing Reynolds co-owning the Wales-based soccer club.

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Secondly, Reynolds asked ignorantly in character when Avengers: Doomsday begins filming, with “Ricky” thinking that this panel was an “expensive” way to announce the movie. Downey Jr, who was on stage with other members of the Doomsday cast, directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, informed him the movie is “in the can”. Dismayed to learn there was no “additional photography, overages, hot costs” or “last-minute additions,” “Ricky” hastily made his exit.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Deadpool is a member of Avengers: Doomsday cast, and the answer to Reynolds’ second question seemingly indicates he won’t show up. However, given how secretive Marvel Studios is with its productions, there’s still the possibility that Reynolds participated in Doomsday’s principal photography, and that’s being kept under wraps. There are X-Men characters in the movie playing pivotal roles, including Channing Tatum’s Gambit, who debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, and there is buzz that both Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be in Doomsday. The movie hits the big screens worldwide on December 18.