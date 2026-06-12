Obsession Is Unstoppable As It Zooms Past ₹50 Crore Mark In India In 3rd Weekend

Surprise hit Obsession witnessed a jump once again in its collection in the third weekend. The movie has been working well only on the basis of the terrific word of mouth. The biz of the Hollywood film has even surpassed the collections of Hindi films like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Bandar and its performance has surprised one and all.

On its 15th day, Obsession zoomed past the ₹50 crore nett mark in India. The collection on the third Friday will be over ₹3 crore. These figures are better than the first weekend and similar to the numbers it hit in the second weekend. Despite four new Hindi releases - Governor, Haunted 3D, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga - Obsession remained steady and outperformed all Bollywood movies on Friday.

In 15 days so far, Obsession has collected ₹52.19 crore. The week 1 biz stood at ₹18.55 crore. The biz jumped in the second week to ₹31.25 crore. Given its current performance, Obsession is expected to hit the ₹75 crore gross mark during its lifetime run in India. Made on a budget of less than $800,000, the Curry Barker directorial has grossed over $230 million worldwide, becoming one of the biggest hits for an indie release.

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Obsession is directed by Curry Barker | Image: X

Barker, meanwhile, has already locked his new film and is reportedly taking millions for directing it. Titled Anything But Ghosts, the found footage style upcoming horror film will star Chris Reinacher, Barker, Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Violet McGraw and Cooper Tomlinson. Anything But Ghosts has been co-written by Barker and his longtime collaborator Tomlinson. The duo is also part of the popular comedy group That's a Bad Idea, which has built a large following across social media platforms. Tomlinson also features in the hit film Obsession in a pivotal role.