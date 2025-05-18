Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 4: Supernatural Horror Breaches ₹20 Crore Mark On First Weekend In India

Updated May 18th 2025, 23:30 IST
14 years have passed since the last Final Destination movie, but the reaction to the horror thriller seems to be unchanged. The sixth film in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, hit the big screens in India on May 15. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the film has held steady at the Indian box office in the first 4 days of release.
Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth film in the franchise and opened to a ₹4.5 Cr in India. Released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the horror thriller has minted ₹17.6 crore in the first weekend of release. The movie has amassed a total of ₹22.10 crore in the 4 day theatrical run, as per Sacnilk.
Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 2: Horror-Fantasy Franchise Earns ₹5.25 Crore On 1st Friday In India
Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines Premieres In India, Audience's Candid Reaction To Blood, Gore And Dance Of Death Goes Viral | Watch
Final Destination has also braved the storm from Tom Cruise's starrer Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning. While the action thriller has raked in a higher collection, the Tony Todd starrer has emerged as a close second.
Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hit the big screens 3 days after Final Destination. The action thriller has held steady at the box office and has amassed a higher total than Final Destination in just 2 days. The movie opened to ₹16.5 crore on the opening day and the same collection on day 2. The two-day collection of the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 33 Crore.
Also Read: Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Supernatural Horror Slows Down On First Saturday In India, Mints ₹1.51 Crore
Final Destination Bloodline pivots from the usual, erratic death sequences and puts an entire family in the forefront of it this time. The story begins with Stefani Lewis experiencing the same premonitions as her grandmother Iris Campbell, who saved lives that should not have been saved in 1919. Death, as a result, is out to avenge the doings of Iris, and her family pays the price for it in the thriller.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 18th 2025, 23:30 IST