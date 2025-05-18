Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Collection Day 4: Supernatural Horror Breaches ₹20 Crore Mark On First Weekend In India

14 years have passed since the last Final Destination movie, but the reaction to the horror thriller seems to be unchanged. The sixth film in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, hit the big screens in India on May 15. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the film has held steady at the Indian box office in the first 4 days of release.

Final Destination Bloodlines surpasses ₹20 crore on first weekend

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth film in the franchise and opened to a ₹4.5 Cr in India. Released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the horror thriller has minted ₹17.6 crore in the first weekend of release. The movie has amassed a total of ₹22.10 crore in the 4 day theatrical run, as per Sacnilk.



Final Destination has also braved the storm from Tom Cruise's starrer Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning. While the action thriller has raked in a higher collection, the Tony Todd starrer has emerged as a close second.

Final Destination: Bloodlines braves Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning storm at Indian box office

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning hit the big screens 3 days after Final Destination. The action thriller has held steady at the box office and has amassed a higher total than Final Destination in just 2 days. The movie opened to ₹16.5 crore on the opening day and the same collection on day 2. The two-day collection of the movie has amassed a total of ₹ 33 Crore.