Highest Grossing Hollywood Horror Movies In India: Obsession Buries Half Of The Conjuring Universe, Surpasses Evil Dead Rise, IT And Insidious

Curry Barker's Obsession has shattered several box office records worldwide and in India. The horror movie about a wish gone wrong was made on a very modest budget of less than $800,000. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and was acquired by Focus Features. Even as it continues to run in cinema halls internationally, having collected $225 million, Obsession has become the highest grossing film for the studio.

Also read: The Conjuring Universe By The Numbers At India Box Office

The movie's success is being pegged against its very small budget. This has magnified its impact at the global box office manifold and has brought back the focus on small productions. In India, it is already the sixth highest grossing Hollywood horror film of all time. It has surpassed the collections of half of the movies in the highly successful The Conjuring universe, which enjoys a massive fandom here. Obsession has also surpassed the biz of big budget horror movies like IT, IT: Chapter 2, Insidious series and Evil Dead Rise in India in under two weeks.

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In 12 days (till June 9), Obsession has grossed ₹40.82 crore nett in India. While it collected ₹ 22.10 crore gross in the first week in India, in its second weekend alone, it grossed nearly ₹21 crore, showing an astounding 125% increase in its biz. Word of mouth is the primary factor that has come into play with regard to the success of Obsession at the box office. Given its current momentum, the movie appears to be heading comfortably toward the ₹75 crore gross milestone in India. Here's how it fares against other hit Hollywood horror movies.

Inde Navarrette plays Nikki in Obsession | Image: X

The Conjuring: Last Rites - ₹83.40 crore

The Conjuring 2 - ₹83 crore

Final Destination: Bloodlines - ₹63.18 crore

Annabelle: Creation - ₹55 crore

The Nun II - ₹54 crore

Obsession - ₹41 crore (still playing in cinemas)

Evil Dead Rise - ₹39 crore

Annabelle Comes Home - ₹32 crore

Insidious: The Red Door - ₹25 crore

The Conjuring - ₹24 crore

IT - ₹21 crore

IT: Chapter 2 - ₹19 crore

Insidious: The Last Key - ₹17 crore