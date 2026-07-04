The Devil Wears Prada 2 And Wuthering Heights On OTT: JioHotstar Announces Streaming Date Of Hollywood Dramas In India

Hollywood movies on OTT in India: The first half of 2026 saw the release of several popular American movies, which found a decent audience in India as well. Among them are The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Wuthering Heights. The movies featuring popular actors in the lead roles are all set to make their digital debut in India on July 2.

Where and when to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 on OTT in India?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit the big screens in India on May 1. The sequel to the iconic Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer received an overwhelming audience in India. The drama-comedy minted a decent ₹30.33 crore in India, as per Sacnilk. After its theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will stream on JioHotstar on July 29. The streamer announced the news on its monthly watchlist.

In the trailer of the movie, Miranda appears to have no recollection of her former assistants, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), when they first encounter her again. This moment underscores both her character's icy persona and the passage of time since their formative experiences at Runway. A standout addition is Simone Ashley, who plays a character named Amari. She is seen seated calmly beside Miranda in head-to-toe luxury. The sequel also brings back Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, while adding Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as love interests. New cast members include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, and Pauline Chalamet. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites the original creative team alongside producer Wendy Finerman.



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Where and when to watch Wuthering Heights on OTT in India?

July will also see the streaming debut of Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights. Based on Emily Blonte's classic novel, the film is directed by Emerald Fennell and also stars Jacob Elordi. Upon release, the film received negative reviews. The drama raked ₹3.79 crore in India.

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