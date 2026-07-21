How Is The Odyssey Faring Against Highest-Grossing Hollywood Movies Of 2026 In India?

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's epic based on Homer's poem, stormed the screens worldwide on July 17. In India, the movie enjoyed a terrific first weekend, collecting over ₹73 crore gross in the first three days of its release. The collection is driven by a huge audience turnout in IMAX screens. Nolan filmed The Odyssey completely in 70 mm IMAX cameras and the movie's release was marketed around its exhibition and viewing in the largest and premium-format screens. Movie buffs heeded Nolan's call and IMAX screenings continue to be the major contributor to its worldwide biz.

In well under a week of its release, The Odyssey stands among the highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year in India. In fact, only Curry Barker's sensational horror hit Obsession stands ahead of The Odyssey as far as India biz of the movies is concerned. The Odyssey has already surpassed India collection of the musical biopic Michael and Ryan Gosling starrer space opera Project Hail Mary.

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The Odyssey released on July 17 | Image: X

The Odyssey currently occupies the second spot on the list of the highest grossing Hollywood movies in India in 2026. It has clinched the slot in just five days of its release and given the trend, it is just the beginning of its box office conquest. Nolan's film currently stands at ₹87.08 crore gross collection in India and has surpassed Michael's ₹83.62 crore gross haul here. By the end of Tuesday (July 21), The Odyssey will also sail past Project Hail Mary's ₹89.52 crore biz in India.

Before the end of its first week, Nolan's film is likely to emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India in 2026 so far, surpassing Obsession's ₹100.77 crore gross. However, while The Odyssey may claim the title of the biggest Hollywood grosser soon, how long it can hold on to it is questionable, as on July 30, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is arriving, and it is pegged to shatter several box office milestones in India and international markets. It is expected that the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer superhero film is aiming at nearly ₹50 crore opening day biz in India, second only Avengers: Endgame's ₹53.10 crore haul on day 1.